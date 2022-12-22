The man pictured allegedly punched a 72-year-old man at random on the Upper East Side in Manhattan on Nov. 28, 2022. (NYPD)

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) – A 72-year-old man was randomly punched while walking down the street in Manhattan, police said.

The victim was walking on the sidewalk on the Upper East Side near Third Avenue and East 81st Street when a stranger punched him in the chest unprovoked, according to the NYPD.

The incident happened back on Nov. 28, but the NYPD released surveillance images of the suspect on Thursday.

The suspect fled after punching the victim, who didn’t require medical attention, authorities said. Police are still searching for the suspect.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).