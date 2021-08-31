Surveillance images of a man accused of putting his penis on a woman’s arm as she sat aboard a No. 1 train in Manhattan on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, according to police. (NYPD)

CHELSEA, Manhattan — A man is wanted by police after allegedly putting his exposed genitals on a woman’s arm as they rode a Manhattan subway in the middle of the day.

Authorities said the woman, 23, was sitting on a southbound No. 1 train around 11:25 a.m. Monday when the unidentified man stood next to her.

As the train neared the 28th Street station in Chelsea, the ma took out his penis and placed it on the woman’s right arm, according to the NYPD.

Both the victim and the man got off at the 28th Street station, where the woman confronted the man and took photos of him with her cellphone, police said.

The man grabbed the phone out of her hand and threw it to the ground, breaking it, officials said.

He then shoved the woman and fled the station, however police said the victim was not physically injured.

The NYPD released both a surveillance image and a photo the woman took in hopes the public could help identify the man wanted for questioning.

Authorities described him as a man in his 30s, about 5 feet, 11 inches to 6 feet tall, weighing around 180 lbs. with a medium build, black hair in dreadlocks and a black beard.

He was last seen wearing a red headwrap, a red checkered face mask, a black T-shirt, black cargo pants, and black and tan boots.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).