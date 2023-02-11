HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — Police are searching for a man they said pushed a woman to the ground, causing her to break her leg Thursday night in Harlem.

The victim, a 75-year-old woman, was walking on 8th Avenue around 5:30 p.m. Police said an unknown man walked up in front of her and shoved her to the ground. He then left the area, east on West 117th Street.

The victim was taken to the hospital with a broken femur but is in stable condition.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, on Twitter @NYPDTips.