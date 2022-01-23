Man pushed onto subway tracks in Lower Manhattan: NYPD

LOWER MANHATTAN (PIX11) — A man was pushed onto the subway tracks in Lower Manhattan on Sunday, police said.

First responders were called to the Fulton Street station at Broadway just before 11:30 a.m. The 61-year-old victim was shoved onto the tracks at the southbound A and C platforms but was not hit by a train, according to police. EMS took him to a hospital with minor injuries.

Police said no arrests had been made, as of Sunday afternoon. The investigation remained ongoing.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).