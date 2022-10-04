UNION SQUARE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man was shoved onto the subway tracks at 14th Street – Union Square without any apparent provocation on Monday night, police said.

The victim, 25, was on the platform for the Nos. 4, 5, and 6 trains around 9:30 p.m. when he was pushed onto the local tracks from behind, according to authorities, who could not immediately specify whether the incident occurred on the uptown or downtown platform.

No train was entering the station at the time, and the victim did not come in contact with the third rail. First responders brought him to an area hospital with what officials described as minor injuries.

The suspected shover fled the station to the street, and no arrest had been announced as of late Monday. He’s described by police as about 5-foot-7, and was last seen wearing a North Face jacket, a hoodie, and jeans, all of them black.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).