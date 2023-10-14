UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) – A man was pushed onto New York City subway tracks during a fight and suffered a broken nose and finger in the incident early Saturday, police said.

It happened at the train station at Broadway and 72nd Street on the Upper West Side in Manhattan around 2:30 a.m., according to the NYPD.

A 32-year-old man was riding on a northbound No. 2 train when he and two men got into an argument, police said. The three men exited the train at the station and then got into a physical fight, according to authorities.

The two men punched and kicked the 32-year-old man, then pushed him onto the train tracks, police said. Medics took the victim to a hospital to be treated for his broken nose and finger.

The two men who attacked the 32-year-old man haven’t been arrested. The NYPD released surveillance images of the two suspects.

