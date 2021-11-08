Man shoved off Tribeca subway platform in unprovoked attack: NYPD

Manhattan

Chambers Street subway station

The Chambers Street subway station along the Nos. 1, 2 and 3 lines in Manhattan. (PIX11 News)

TRIBECA, Manhattan — Police launched an investigation Monday morning after a man was pushed off a Manhattan subway platform and onto the tracks, according to the NYPD.

Authorities said it happened around 5:20 a.m. at the Chambers Street station, along the Nos. 1, 2 and 3 lines, in the Tribeca neighborhood.

The 45-year-old man was standing on the platform when he was suddenly shoved in an unprovoked attack, police said.

He fell onto the train tracks but was able to get back up onto the platform, according to officials. It was unclear if he got back up on his own or was helped up by others.

Police said he refused medical attention at the scene.

The NYPD described the suspected shover as a male with a slim build and said he fled the scene.

