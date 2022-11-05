CHINATOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — Police are looking for a man who allegedly punched a woman inside a market in Chinatown last month.

The victim, 71, and her husband got into a verbal argument with a man in front of a market near Canal and Mulberry streets around 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 22. After the couple entered the market, the man went inside and punched the woman in the back of the head, according to authorities. The victim was taken by EMS to a hospital, where officials described her condition as stable.

Police asked the public for help in finding the suspect, who they described as being around 30 years old, 5 feet, 4 inches tall and 160 pounds. They released surveillance images of the alleged assailant on Friday.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.