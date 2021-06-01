Man punches Asian woman on Chinatown street in unprovoked attack: officials

CHINATOWN, Manhattan — Shocking video released by a local assemblywoman shows the moment when an Asian woman was brutally attacked as she walked down a Chinatown street.

It happened at 6:15 p.m. Monday on a Baynard Street sidewalk near Mott and Elizabeth streets, the NYPD said.

Warning: Tweet contains graphic video

This was just sent to me from my constituent. This just happened in my district in Chinatown. He has been arrested and our precinct is investigating. pic.twitter.com/sxNfCbrlza — Yuh-Line Niou (@yuhline) May 31, 2021

She was taken to a local hospital, and her condition was described as stable by police.

The alleged suspect, seen on video striking the woman, was taken into police custody, the NYPD said. He was taken to a local hospital for a psych evaluation.

New York State Assemblymember Yuh-Line Niou tweeted the surveillance video, and later said the victim — a woman in her mid-to-late 50s — was conscious and alert.

The attack is being investigated my task forces assigned to cover hate crimes, her office said.

If you or someone you know are experiencing anti-Asian hate, click here for resources.

Anyone who witnesses an incident can also find out more information on bystander intervention by clicking here.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).