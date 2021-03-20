Man punches 66-year-old in face after yelling anti-Asian slurs; NYPD investigating as hate crime

Manhattan

Posted: / Updated:

CHINATOWN, Manhattan — Police are investigating an assault as hate crime in the search for a man who punched a 66-year-old in the face after yelling anti-Asian slurs at him in Chinatown Saturday morning.

A 66-year-old man was walking on Allen Street at 8:55 a.m. Saturday morning when the unknown male began yelling at him, using anti-Asian slurs and then proceeded to strike him in the face with a closed fist, authorities said. The victim suffered swelling and bruising to the left side of the face, but refused medical attention.

The unknown individual fled southbound on Allen Street to eastbound Stanton Street. He is described as approximately 30-40 years, between 5-feet-5 and 5-feet-7, around 130 pounds and last seen wearing a brown jacket, gray hoodie, black pants, black skull cap, brown sneakers and a black backpack. He was also carrying a white blanket.

In recent weeks, the public has rallied and Safe Walks NYC has expanded to Chinatown in a response to a surge in bigotry.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this individual is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

