HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — Police are searching for the suspect wanted in a subway assault in Manhattan on Wednesday.

A 70-year-old man exiting the C train on St. Nicholas Avenue and 145th Street in Harlem was punched in the face around 7:15 p.m., police said.

The victim suffered a severe laceration to his face and lip, according to police. He was rushed to a hospital in stable condition, authorities said.

The assailant hasn’t been arrested. The suspect is believed to be 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs about 170 pounds.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).