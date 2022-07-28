Two robbers attacked a man in Manhattan — one using his fists and one using a knife, according to the NYPD. (Credit: NYPD)

CHINATOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man was punched and slashed during a robbery in Manhattan early Tuesday morning, police said.

A man and a woman approached the 43-year-old victim along White Street between Cortlandt Alley and Broadway a few minutes past 1 a.m. The man started a conversation with the victim before punching him and taking $300 from the victim’s pocket, a video of the attack from police showed.

The woman slashed the victim in the back with a knife before both suspects fled the area, according to authorities. The victim was taken to a hospital, where officials reported him to be in stable condition.

Police sought help in finding the attackers, who they described as being around 35 to 40 years old. They provided surveillance footage showing the suspects.

