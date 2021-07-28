Man punched, slashed during dispute at Manhattan subway station: NYPD

Cops released an image of a man sought in connection to an assault on the 145 St subway station on July 2, 2021. (NYPD)

HARLEM, Manhattan — A man was punched and slashed after a dispute broke out at a Manhattan subway station earlier this month, police said.

It happened on July 2 just before 9 p.m. on the D train platform inside the 145 Street subway station along St. Nicholas Avenue in Harlem, police said. 

The 27-year-old victim engaged in a verbal dispute with a woman on the platform when another man approached him from behind, authorities said.

The suspect then began to punch him in the face and slash him in the left arm with a knife, according to police.

The suspect fled on foot, and the victim was taken to the hospital for his injuries, cops said.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

