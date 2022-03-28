MIDTOWN SOUTH, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man was punched in the face in an unprovoked attack in Manhattan, police said Monday.

Around 10:45 p.m. on Mar. 10, the 68-year-old victim was walking along Eighth Avenue near West 31st Street when the suspect approached him and punched him in the face unprovoked, according to officials. The man fell to the ground, which resulted in him suffering an injury to the head and losing a tooth.

The attacker fled southbound on Eighth Avenue and entered the Pennsylvania station, police said. The victim was taken to a hospital, where authorities reported him to be in stable condition and eventually released after treatment.

Police are seeking help in identifying and finding the suspect, who they described as being around 5 feet, 8 inches tall and with facial hair.

