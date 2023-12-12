NEW YORK (PIX11) — A man was punched in the head in a hate crime attack on a Manhattan street last month, police said Tuesday.

The man, 43, was walking near 132 East 111th St. in East Harlem when the suspect attacked him at around 11:50 p.m. on Nov. 4, according to the NYPD. The suspect yelled anti-Hispanic remarks before punching him in the head, police said.

Police did not specify what the suspect allegedly said.

There have been no arrests.

