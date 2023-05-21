Police are searching for two men who allegedly robbed a man at gunpoint in Manhattan on May 9, according to officials. (NYPD)

MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Police are searching for two men who robbed a man at gunpoint in Manhattan on May 9, according to officials.

A man, 31, was approached by two unknown men around 4 a.m. on May 9 around 44th Street and Fifth Avenue. Police said the two men showed a gun and punched the victim in the face before taking $4,000 from him. The individuals ran north on Fifth Avenue, according to police. The victim had minor injuries and refused medical attention at the scene.

Police said both the men are described as 6’0″ tall and around 30 years old.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).