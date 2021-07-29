Man punched, breaks nose in possible anti-Asian attack in Manhattan: NYPD

Manhattan

Anti-Asian punch Midtown

Authorities released a sketch of the suspected who allegedly punched a man at a Manhattan subway station April 19, 2021 (NYPD)

MIDTOWN, Manhattan — Authorities have launched a search for man who allegedly attacked a man in a possible anti-Asian assault earlier this year.

It happened on April 19 around 11:30 p.m. at a subway station along Broadway and West 28th Street in Midtown, police said.

A 31-year-old man was exiting the subway station when another man turned around, punched him in the face and made anti-Asian statements toward him, according to police.

The suspect fled on West 28th Street in an unknown direction, cops said.

Police released a sketch of the suspected attacker. 

The victim suffered a broken nose and went to the hospital for treatment, authorities said.

The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force has launched an investigation into the incident.

If you or someone you know are experiencing anti-Asian hate, click here for resources.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

