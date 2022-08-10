MANHATTAN (PIX11) — A man pleaded guilty on Tuesday to attacking “Honey, I Shrunk the Kids” actor Rick Moranis in 2020, officials said.

Marquis Ventura was promised a sentence of two years in prison followed by three years of post-release supervision, according to the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office. He pleaded guilty to assault in the second degree along with six additional charges related to four other victims: four counts of assault in the third degree, attempted assault in the second degree and petit larceny.

Ventura punched Moranis in the head, knocking him to the ground, in an unprovoked attack. The “Ghostbusters” actor suffered pain to his head, back and right hip, police said. After the assault, Moranis told Deadline he was “fine but grateful for everyone’s thoughts and well wishes.”