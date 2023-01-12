MANHATTAN (PIX11) — A man pleaded guilty to stomping and kicking a 61-year-old man to death in an anti-Asian hate crime, Manhattan officials said Thursday.

Jarrod Powell, 51, will be sentenced to 22 years in prison under the terms of his plea in the 2021 death of Yao Pan Ma, authorities said. He pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the first degree as a hate crime.

Ma, a restaurant worker who lost his job because of the pandemic, was collecting cans when he was attacked in April of 2021. Powell rushed up behind Ma, pushed him to the ground and repeatedly stomped on Ma’s head, investigators said. He also kicked Ma in the head, face and neck.

Ma never woke up after the attack. He suffered facial fractures, bleeding to the brain and a traumatic brain injury, officials said. Ma was placed on life support and was moved from care canter to care center, ultimately dying in a long-term care center run by The New Jewish Home, a community activist in New York City and a spokesman for Ma’s family said.

Powell, who fled the scene after attacking Ma, was arrested several days after the assault on April 27, 2021. He told law enforcement he’d been attacked by two Korean or Japanese men the day before he attacked Ma, prosecutors said. Powell later admitted in his plea that he targeted Ma because he was Asian.

“This unprovoked attack took the life of Yao Pan Ma and took away a sense of security for so many in the AAPI community in New York,” District Attorney Alvin Bragg said. “Jarrod Powell attacked Mr. Ma because of his race and is now being held accountable. My thoughts are with Mr. Ma’s family and friends as they continue to mourn this loss.”

If you or someone you know are experiencing anti-Asian hate, click here for resources. Anyone who witnesses an incident can also find out more information on bystander intervention by clicking here.