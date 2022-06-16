NEW YORK (PIX11)– Police are searching for a man who allegedly planted an unwanted kiss on a woman while the two were aboard a subway train in Manhattan Tuesday, officials said.

The 24-year-old female was sitting on the northbound 1 train near West 34th Street and Seventh Avenue when the suspect leaned over and kissed her on the lips at around 9:15 p.m., police said.

After the kiss, the suspect allegedly said, “I’ve been wanting to do that; I wish I could do more,” police said.

The victim took a photo of the perpetrator before he fled between the train cars. No injuries were reported.

Police released a photo of the suspect sought in the incident.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).