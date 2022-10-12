MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — An assailant pepper-sprayed and slashed a man aboard a subway train in Midtown early Wednesday when his request for money was turned down, authorities said, marking the latest violent incident in New York City’s transit system.

The victim, 57, was aboard a northbound No. 1 train rumbling between the 42nd and 50th street stations around 1:25 a.m. when the panhandler hit him up for cash, officials said. When the victim declined, the assailant pepper-sprayed him, then slashed him across the arm with a sharp object, police said.

The suspect hopped off the train at 50th Street and remained at large as of Wednesday morning, authorities said. He’s described as about 20-years-old, but a detailed physical description of him wasn’t immediately available.

The victim got off one stop later at 59th Street – Columbus Circle, reported the incident to police, and went to an area hospital for treatment of what officials described as minor injuries.

Wednesday’s assault comes amid a spate of violent attacks in the city’s transit system, including deadly stabbings both in a subway station and aboard an MTA bus.

