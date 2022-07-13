NEW YORK (PIX11) — A man has been placed in custody for the stabbings of three homeless men in Manhattan, one of which was fatal, sources said on Wednesday.

The series of stabbings started with a 34-year-old man being attacked in a park in West Village, authorities said. The victim was stabbed in his abdomen and was pronounced dead after he was taken to a hospital, according to police.

Two more attacks were reported in the past week. A 59-year-old man was attacked on Friday in the vicinity of Madison Avenue and East 49th Street, while a 28-year-old man was stabbed in Stanley Isaac Playground along the FDR Drive. Both men have been reported to be in stable condition after they were taken to a hospital.

All of the victims were stabbed in the stomach, according to investigators. No words were exchanged between the suspect and victims before the attacks, police said. The suspect was last seen wearing an “Innocence Project” sweatshirt while riding a Citi Bike shortly after the fatal attack on July 5, police said.