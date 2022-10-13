MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A New Jersey man is accused of fatally shooting another man in Manhattan three years ago, police said Thursday.

Jerson Acosta Batista, 22, of Patterson, was arrested Wednesday in connection to the Oct. 3, 2019 incident and charged with murder, attempted robbery, hindering prosecution, and tampering with evidence, according to court records.

Acosta Batista allegedly shot Alberto Martinez, 27, in the lower right abdomen on West 168th Street at around 12:38 a.m., according to the NYPD. Police said the victim got into a fight with the suspect and another male when gunfire erupted.

Martinez was taken to the hospital, where he died. Police said the victim lived near the location of the incident, but it is unknown if Martinez and Acosta Batista knew each other.

The defendant was arraigned Wednesday and was held without bail, according to court records. He is due back in court on Oct. 31.