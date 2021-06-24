FINANCIAL DISTRICT, Manhattan — Authorities launched a search for a man who allegedly harassed and attacked a woman inside a Manhattan subway station Wednesday afternoon.

It happened around 12:15 p.m. inside the Fulton Street subway station around Fulton Street and Broadway, police said.

While onboard a southbound A train, a 27-year-old woman was approached by an unknown man who made anti-gay statements toward her, police said.

A verbal dispute ensued, and when the victim feared for her safety, she discharged pepper spray at the suspect, according to police.

The incident led to a physical altercation, and the suspect took out a screwdriver and struck the woman multiple times, causing lacerations to her forehead and ankle, authorities said.

The victim exited the train and was taken to the hospital where she was treated and released.

The suspect was described to be a man in his 40s and was last seen wearing a black Du-rag and a white shirt.

The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force also launched an investigation into the attack.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).