Man makes anti-Chinese statements, kicks woman in Manhattan subway station: NYPD

Manhattan

Anti-Asian subway attack

Police released a sketch of a man who allegedly kicked and made anti-Chinese statements toward a woman at a Manhattan subway station Nov. 5, 2020 (NYPD)

CHINATOWN, Manhattan — A woman was harassed and kicked by a man in an apparent anti-Asian attack at a Manhattan subway station late last year, police said.

The incident occurred on Nov. 5, 2020. The victim, however, reported the incident several months later on June 19, according to police.

The 47-year-old woman was standing on the northbound No. 5 train platform at the Canal Street subway station when a man approached her, cops said.

The man then made anti-Chinese statements and kicked the victim’s shoulder and left side before fleeing, according to police.

The victim sought medical treatment for pain.

The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force launched an investigation into the incident. 

If you or someone you know are experiencing anti-Asian hate, click here for resources.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

