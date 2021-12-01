Man made anti-Asian remarks after hitting woman in Manhattan subway station

The NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force is looking for the suspect accused of attacking a woman and making anti-Asian remarks.

MORNINGSIDE HEIGHTS, Manhattan — A man made anti-Asian remarks after striking a woman with his bicycle’s handlebars Saturday, police said Wednesday.

The incident happened about 6:30 p.m. inside the 116th Street Station in Manhattan, police said. The victim — a 53-year-old woman — was walking on the platform when the man it her from behind. When the victim asked him why he struck her, the man responded by making anti-Asian slurs, police said.

The suspect then fled to the other end of the station.

Police said the victim was treated privately for lower back injuries. The NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating the incident.

The man was last seen wearing a black jacket, black gloves and a black du-rag.

