Man knocked out in East Harlem attack, then hit by car

Manhattan

by:

Posted: / Updated:
East Harlem Feb 2 attack suspects

Police asked for help identifying suspects in a Feb. 2, 2022 assault in East Harlem. (NYPD)

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan — A man was struck by a car after he was beaten unconscious in East Harlem on Wednesday, police said.

The 31-year-old victim got into a verbal dispute with another man and a woman near First Avenue and East 116th Street, officials said. When it escalated, the man and woman chased the victim into the street, then punched and kicked him, knocking him out.

A vehicle, which had not been involved in the beating, “made contact with the victim as he laid on the pavement causing serious head injuries,” police said. Emergency medical services took the victim to the hospital in serious condition.

The attackers fled the scene in an unknown vehicle. Police asked for help finding them. Both the man and the woman are believed to be in their 20s. They were both last seen wearing dark clothing.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Manhattan Videos

MTA bus hit by bullet in East Harlem

Harlem artists celebrate Black History Month

Off-duty NYPD officer shot in Harlem

Raising cancer awareness

Grandma of 10 so mad she cries over heating issues at East Harlem public housing

Harlem's Fashion Row: Creating bridge between brands, designers of color

More Manhattan

Crime

MTA bus hit by bullet in East Harlem

Law enforcement in NY wants changes after 7 officers shot since start of 2022

Paterson officials zero in on 4th ward where violence is on the rise

Adams pushes for major changes to bail reform in NY as crime spikes

Father tells police he threw baby in river, killed her mother

More Crime

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Follow us on Facebook

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter