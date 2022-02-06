Man knocked out in East Harlem attack, then hit by car

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan — A man was struck by a car after he was beaten unconscious in East Harlem on Wednesday, police said.

The 31-year-old victim got into a verbal dispute with another man and a woman near First Avenue and East 116th Street, officials said. When it escalated, the man and woman chased the victim into the street, then punched and kicked him, knocking him out.

A vehicle, which had not been involved in the beating, “made contact with the victim as he laid on the pavement causing serious head injuries,” police said. Emergency medical services took the victim to the hospital in serious condition.

The attackers fled the scene in an unknown vehicle. Police asked for help finding them. Both the man and the woman are believed to be in their 20s. They were both last seen wearing dark clothing.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).