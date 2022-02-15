1 dead in Upper West Side apartment fire: NYPD

FDNY firefighters operate at the scene of an apartment fire on Manhattan’s Upper West Side early Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. (Citizen App)

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — One person was killed when a fire broke out in an Upper West Side apartment early Tuesday, according to the NYPD.

Police said officers responded around 2:40 a.m. to a 11 call for a residential fire on the fifth floor of an apartment building at 80 Amsterdam Ave., between West 63rd and West 64th streets.

Upon arrival and extinguishment of the flames by FDNY firefighters, an unidentified man was discovered unconscious and unresponsive inside an apartment on the same floor as the blaze, authorities said. EMS rushed the victim to a nearby hospital, where he was subsequently pronounced dead.

The victim’s identity was not immediately released and his cause of death was unclear. No other injuries had been reported in the fire.

Police said the fire marshal will determine the cause of the fire as the investigation remained ongoing Tuesday morning.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).