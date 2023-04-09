HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man was killed in a shooting at a smoke shop in Manhattan Sunday night, police said.

The shooting happened inside the smoke shop at 304 Lenox Avenue in Harlem just before 8 p.m., according to the NYPD.

A 36-year-old man was fatally shot in the head, authorities said. The victim was not an employee of the smoke shop, according to police.

No arrests have been made. Additional information about the shooting wasn’t immediately available.

