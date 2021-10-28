Man killed in hit-and-run near Times Square: NYPD

MIDTOWN MANHATTAN — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a box truck near Times Square Thursday night just before 9 p.m., according to the NYPD.

It happened at W. 41st Street and Eighth Avenue near the Port Authority Bus Terminal, police said.

The victim, a 58-year-old man, suffered severe head trauma and was killed; the driver fled the scene.

No arrests had been made Thursday night.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

