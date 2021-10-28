Man killed in hit-and-run near Times Square: NYPD

Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

MIDTOWN MANHATTAN — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a box truck near Times Square Thursday night just before 9 p.m., according to the NYPD.

It happened at W. 41st Street and Eighth Avenue near the Port Authority Bus Terminal, police said.

The victim, a 58-year-old man, suffered severe head trauma and was killed; the driver fled the scene.

No arrests had been made Thursday night.

