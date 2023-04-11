EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man died after he was shot in the head in Manhattan Tuesday, police said.

The 26-year-old victim was shot near East 123rd Street and Lexington Avenue in East Harlem around 4:20 p.m., according to the NYPD.

The man was pronounced dead at a hospital. His identity hasn’t been released.

No arrests have been made. Additional information about the shooting wasn’t available from police.

