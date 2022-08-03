INWOOD, Manhattan (PIX11) — A community is in mourning after an apparent high-speed crash killed two pedestrians who just happened to be standing on the corner where the collision took place.

The two men, David Fernandez, 40, and Joel Adames, 31, were well-known and beloved in the Inwood community, as well as in the Caribbean, and South Florida, where they had family ties. At the intersection of 207th Street and Sherman Avenue, a memorial of candles, flowers, and photographs of the men started forming at sunrise on Wednesday, an hour or so after the crash.

Five cars were either totaled or damaged when a Subaru driving west on 207th Street was t-boned when a BMW driving north on Sherman Avenue apparently ran a red light and t-boned the Subaru, according to the NYPD. Surveillance camera footage supports their account.

The impact threw the Subaru onto the sidewalk, where Fernandez and Adames were waiting to cross the street.

“They were just standing there, and the cars [were] just jumping the sidewalk,” said a woman who said that she was Adames’s cousin.

Fernandez had just finished cutting Adames’s hair around 4 a.m., and, as they were headed home, the collision took their lives. The people in the collided cars survived the crash, and none of them were seriously injured. An investigation is still underway.