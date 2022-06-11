WEST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A 68-year-old man was arrested Friday night after he allegedly fatally stabbed his partner.

Geraldo Balbuena is accused of stabbing Lanilda Nuez, 79, Friday night. Police responded to a call about 10:16 p.m. and found Nuez unconscious and unresponsive in the bedroom of a West 144th Street apartment. She had multiple stab wounds to her torso.

She was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital after being taken there for treatment.

Balbuena was taken into custody following the incident. Two knives were recovered on scene.

According to police, Balbuena and Nuez were common-law husband and wife.

Balbuena is charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon.