Man killed by 5 shots to torso in Harlem

Manhattan

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo by JOHANNES EISELE/AFP via Getty Images)

HARLEM, Manhattan — A 55-year-old man was killed Sunday by five gunshot wounds to his torso, NYPD officials said.

Abraham Rodriguez was found wounded near West 147th Street and Frederick Douglass Boulevard around 3:20 a.m., police said. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

No arrests have been made.

Police have not yet released any identifying information about the shooter.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Manhattan Videos

NYC first responders remain unvaccinated after mandate deadline

DOE reports lower attendance in NYC schools

Social screening begins in NYC schools

Municipal workers protest mandate ahead of deadline

Firefighters protest city vaccine mandate

Iconic recording studio reopens following renovations

More Manhattan

Crime

See it: Man punches woman on packed subway in New York City

RAW: Man throws molotov cocktail at Brooklyn deli

Pandemic prostitution increasingly profitable in Queens

Rapper Fetty Wap among 6 arrested in cross-country drug ring: officials

Man stabbed to death at Little Ferry party while trying to stop man who was harassing woman: sources

Hate crimes in NYC nearly double 2020 in concerning trend

More Crime

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Follow us on Facebook

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter