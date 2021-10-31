Man killed by 5 shots to torso in Harlem

HARLEM, Manhattan — A 55-year-old man was killed Sunday by five gunshot wounds to his torso, NYPD officials said.

Abraham Rodriguez was found wounded near West 147th Street and Frederick Douglass Boulevard around 3:20 a.m., police said. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

No arrests have been made.

Police have not yet released any identifying information about the shooter.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).