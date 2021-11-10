Police on the scene after a man was slashed and stabbed in an attack by a group of teenagers near Time Square early Wednesday morning, Nov. 10, 2021, police say. (Citizen App)

MIDTOWN MANHATTAN — A man was rushed to a Manhattan hospital early Wednesday morning after being slashed and stabbed by a group of teenagers near the heart of Times Square, according to the NYPD.

Police said officers responded around 5:40 a.m. to a call of a stabbing near the corner of West 42nd Street and Eighth Avenue, right near Port Authority Bus Terminal.

The victim was allegedly jumped by a group of teens, possibly eight or nine of them, authorities said.

He was slashed in the face and stabbed in the neck during the attack, according to police.

EMS responded and transported the man to an area hospital in what police described as stable condition.

The suspected assailants fled to the Times Square subway station, using the entrance at West 44th Street and Eighth Avenue, for the A, C and E lines, officials said. It was unclear if they headed uptown or downtown.

No arrests had been made, as of Wednesday morning.

