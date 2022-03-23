CHINATOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man was injured during an attack involving a pipe in Manhattan Sunday afternoon, according to police.

Three men approached the 52-year-old victim within the vicinity of Chrystie and Canal streets and one of them wielded a pipe at the man, officials said. The suspects attacked the man, who suffered lacerations to his head afterward. The victim was taken to a hospital, where he received staples to the head, according to authorities.

Police are seeking help from the public to find the suspects.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).