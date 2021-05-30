Man injured after facade collapses in Washington Heights: FDNY

Manhattan

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan — A man was hospitalized Friday after the facade in front of a residence in Manhattan appeared to collapse, according to the FDNY.

Authorities responded at 8:58 p.m. Friday to West 184th Street for a partial roof collapse. A witness who photographed the scene described a facade falling off the building.

A man was taken to a local hospital having been injured from the collapse. The photographer at the scene showed the man bleeding and injured about his head.

PIX11 News reached out to the Department of Buildings for comment.

