MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A New Jersey man was indicted for allegedly causing a car to crash into a Manhattan restaurant, injuring 20 people in January and then fleeing the scene, the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday.

Jonathan Valentin, 26, was driving a white Audi when he sped out of a gas station and crashed into a Uber on Broadway just north of 204th Street. Jan. 2 around 9 p.m., officials said. The impact caused the other vehicle to mount the sidewalk, sending it plowing into the Inwood Bar and Grill.

One of the victims was an 11-year-old girl who had to have her right leg amputated, officials said. Another victim, a toddler, suffered a broken foot, and the Uber driver was also injured.

“After allegedly crashing into another car and causing that car to plow through the front of a crowded restaurant, injuring about 20 people, he immediately fled the scene in an attempt to evade responsibility. We will continue to fully investigate incidents of serious traffic violence and hold irresponsible drivers accountable,” said District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

Prosecutors charged Valentin with leaving the scene of an incident without reporting, causing serious physical injury, ten counts of assault, and various traffic violations.