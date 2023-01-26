MANHATTAN (PIX11) — A man was indicted Thursday for allegedly killing two people, including a doctor, and injuring several others during a violent spree in Manhattan.

Roland Codrington, 35, has been charged with counts of murder in the second degree, two counts of attempted murder in the second degree and one count of assault in the first degree, among other charges. He allegedly attacked people over the course of several days in December.

“Roland Codrington allegedly wreaked havoc across the city in a crime spree that left two dead,” Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said. “Manhattanites deserve to live their daily lives without the fear of being attacked. My thoughts are with the families and loved ones of the victims.”

On Dec. 19, Codrington allegedly fatally slashed 51-year-old James Cunningham in the neck in front of 214 Avenue A after the victim left a bar, NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig said when announcing the arrest. Cunningham suffered a 10-inch slash wound across the neck.

A few days after Cunningham’s death, on Dec. 22, Codrington entered Teddy’s Bar & Grill on Second Avenue with a pit bull and a baseball bat, Essig said. He allegedly assaulted the bartender with the bat. When two customers intervened, Codrington allegedly stabbed them both with a large knife. Police previously identified all of the victims as employees.

Essig said Codrington had a previous dispute involving the bar a week earlier. He apparently felt disrespected by the employees there.

Codrington went home after his alleged assault at the bar, Essig said. He then said he was going for a walk in the park to cool off. While there, he had some kind of verbal exchange and became “enraged.” Codrington allegedly fatally attacked a doctor at Marcus Garvey Park on Dec. 23.

The doctor, 60-year-old Bruce Maurice Henry, was stabbed in the back, torso, buttocks, eye and palms, officials said. Codrington allegedly stabbed the doctor more than 30 times. He then allegedly took Dr. Henry’s car keys and drove off.

Police arrested Codrington on Dec. 24. NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell described him as a “predator” after his arrest.

Codrington has 12 prior arrests, police said. He was arrested in connection with alleged auto-related crimes in 2022. In 2021, he was charged with assault with a weapon. Codrington was charged in connection with two assaults with a weapon in 2017.