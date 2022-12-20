MANHATTAN (PIX11) — A man was indicted for allegedly sexually assaulting three women in Manhattan, officials said Tuesday.

Carl Phanor, 38, allegedly attacked three woman who were walking and jogging in separate incidents over the course of eight months, officials said. Each alleged assault happened early in the morning.

“As alleged, Carl Phanor committed three brutal attacks with escalating violence, preying on women who were simply trying to walk or jog along the waterfront,” District Attorney Alvin Bragg said. “These horrific allegations shocked our city, and I want to assure these survivors and all New Yorkers that we will hold him accountable.”

Phanor allegedly first attacked a woman, 39, on March 27. He’s accused of tackling, chocking and sexually assaulting the woman. On Oct. 26, he allegedly put a 48-year-old woman in a chokehold and ripped her jeans open before fleeing with her cellphone and credit card.

In the last incident before his arrest, Phanor allegedly grabbed a woman from behind and threw her to the ground on Nov. 3. Phanor’s accused of choking and raping the woman.

He also allegedly took her cellphone and credit card. Officials said he was arrested later that morning in Port Authority while trying to purchase a bus ticket with the woman’s credit card.

Phanor was indicted on three counts of predatory sexual assault, as well as criminal sexual act in the first degree, rape in the first degree and attempted murder in the second degree.

