UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — Isaac Argro, the ex-boyfriend accused of fatally shooting 20-year-old Azsia Johnson as she walked with their baby on the Upper East Side, has been indicted for murder, the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday.

Argro, 23, is charged in a New York State Supreme Court indictment with second-degree murder and two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

“As alleged, Isaac Argro murdered Azsia Johnson, the mother of their 3-month-old child, in a premeditated act of fatal domestic violence,” Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said in a statement. “Committing this type of killing in front of an infant is horrific, and I cannot imagine the pain that Ms. Johnson’s family and loved ones are experiencing.”

The scene where 20-year-old Azsia Johnson was shot and killed on the Upper East Side in Manhattan on June 29, 2022. (PIX11)

Johnson was fatally shot at close range while walking near Lexington Avenue and East 95th Street on June 29, police said.

Argro allegedly told Johnson to meet him on the Upper East Side so he could give her items for their daughter. Before meeting up with Argro, Johnson texted someone else exactly where she was meeting with Argro and described what he was wearing, which matched the accounts of 911 callers after the incident, according to court documents.

Argro went to East 95th Street between Lexington and Third avenues, dressed in all black with a ski mask over his face, and shot Johnson point blank in the head, authorities said.

After the shooting, Argro allegedly called Johnson’s family and asked about his child, and also threatened another person who knew Johnson, saying they were “next,” authorities said.

Johnson’s mother, Lisa Desort, told PIX11 News she believed Argro was responsible as soon as she heard her daughter was killed. She described Argro and Johnson’s relationship as violent.

In their request to remand bail, prosecutors said the couple “have a history of domestic violence.” When Johnson was seven months pregnant, Argro allegedly assaulted her in Queens County.