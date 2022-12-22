Police asked for help identifying a man who allegedly tried to rape a woman on a NYC subway. (NYPD)

MANHATTAN (PIX11) — A Staten Island man was indicted on attempted rape charges after he allegedly sexually assaulted a woman on a train in Manhattan, officials said Thursday.

Chris Tapia, 23, sat down near the 24-year-old woman on a no. 4 train on Nov. 17, authorities said. He allegedly pulled his pants and underwear down, then laid on top of the woman, grabbing and groping her. The woman was able to get away and run into the next subway car.

Tapia was charged with one count of attempted rape in the first degree and one count of sexual abuse in the first degree, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said.

“New Yorkers deserve to ride our subways safely,” Bragg said. “This alleged behavior is horrific. We will hold accountable those who commit sexual abuse on our trains or anywhere else.”