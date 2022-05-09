NEW YORK (PIX11) — FDNY trended across the country as people blasted a man in for his comments to protesters at an abortion-right rally.

People called for the man’s dismissal and demanded a response from the FDNY. After more than a million views of the video, featuring a man in an FDNY fleece and America First hat, the agency responded.

“The individual in the video is not a member of the FDNY. The comments made do not represent the views of the FDNY,” Deputy Commissioner of Public Information Frank Dwyer said. “This matter is under investigation.”

The man — who has not yet been identified — prayed and told abortion-rights protesters they have no choice. He stood with a few other men on the steps of Old St Patrick’s Cathedral in Manhattan.

“Not your body, not your choice,” the man can be heard saying on the viral video. “Your body is mine and you’re having my baby.”

NEW YORK, NY – MAY 07: Anti-abortion activists pray while pro-choice activists gather outside of a Catholic church in downtown Manhattan to voice their support for a woman’s right to choose on May 07, 2022 in New York City. The protests at the Basilica of St. Patricks Old Cathedral, which have been occurring weekly and where a small number of anti-abortion activists worship, have been given added urgency by the recent leaked Supreme Court ruling on Roe v. Wade. (Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)

NEW YORK CITY – MAY 07: Anti-abortion activists confront a gathering of abortion-rights demonstrators outside of a Catholic church in downtown Manhattan on May 07, 2022 in New York City. The protests at the Basilica of St. Patricks Old Cathedral, which have been occurring weekly and where a small number of anti-abortion activists worship, have been given added urgency by the recent leaked Supreme Court ruling on Roe v. Wade. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

The men were called “heroes” by Reps. Paul Gosar and Marjorie Taylor Greene. Gosar shared video from a different point in the day when more men were on the steps holding rosaries.