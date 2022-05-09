NEW YORK (PIX11) — FDNY trended across the country as people blasted a man in for his comments to protesters at an abortion-right rally.
People called for the man’s dismissal and demanded a response from the FDNY. After more than a million views of the video, featuring a man in an FDNY fleece and America First hat, the agency responded.
“The individual in the video is not a member of the FDNY. The comments made do not represent the views of the FDNY,” Deputy Commissioner of Public Information Frank Dwyer said. “This matter is under investigation.”
The man — who has not yet been identified — prayed and told abortion-rights protesters they have no choice. He stood with a few other men on the steps of Old St Patrick’s Cathedral in Manhattan.
“Not your body, not your choice,” the man can be heard saying on the viral video. “Your body is mine and you’re having my baby.”
The men were called “heroes” by Reps. Paul Gosar and Marjorie Taylor Greene. Gosar shared video from a different point in the day when more men were on the steps holding rosaries.