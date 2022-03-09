CHELSEA, Manhattan (PIX11) — A subway rider was hit with a hammer on a platform at a Manhattan subway station Tuesday night, police said.

The attack happened around 9:30 p.m. at the Seventh Avenue-West 14th Street station in Chelsea, according to the NYPD. The suspect and the victim, who police sources said is of Asian descent, got into an argument on the platform before the attack. The victim was taken to a hospital with injuries that police described as not life-threatening.

The suspect fled the station and no arrests have been made, as of Wednesday morning. Police told PIX11 News the attack was investigated by the Hate Crimes unit and it was determined that it was not racially motivated.

Police described the suspect as a man wearing a red leather jacket, jeans, red shoes, purple lipstick, and a purple wig.

