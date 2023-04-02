MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man in police custody for a domestic incident died in an NYPD precinct in Manhattan Saturday afternoon, according to law enforcement sources.

The 38-year-old man was not breathing when officers found him in the cell inside the Midtown South Precinct on West 35th Street at around 2 p.m., police said. The cops tried to save the man before he was rushed to the hospital, where he died, according to the NYPD.

The medical examiner will determine the cause of death, police said. The Force Investigation Division is handling the probe.

The man has not been identified.