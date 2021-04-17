Man hospitalized after struck by electric bicycle in Manhattan: police

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan — A man is hospitalized after being struck by an electric bicycle in Manhattan Saturday afternoon, police said.

The incident happened around 2:30 p.m. on West 78th Street and Amsterdam Avenue on the Upper West Side. The man was struck by the electric bike and taken to a hospital, where he’s currently in critical condition.

The incident is under investigation. No arrests have been made yet, authorities said.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

