LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man held a woman at knifepoint and attempted to rape her inside her home in Manhattan Sunday, police said.

The suspect followed the 53-year-old victim inside her building along Avenue D near East Fifth Street at around 9 a.m. and forced himself into her apartment, according to authorities. Once inside, the suspect held her at knifepoint in an attempt to rape her. He then took her cellphone and $20 before leaving the area. The woman was taken by EMS to a hospital for treatment.

Police asked for help from the public in finding the suspect, who was described as being in his 20s, 5 feet, 7 inches tall, 150 pounds and with facial hair. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, a chain around his neck, white shorts with the word “Rude” written across the front and white sneakers.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).