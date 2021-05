LOWER MANHATTAN — A 2-year-old girl was hit in the face with a suitcase in Manhattan on Monday night, police said.

The 30-year-old suspect threw the suitcase, which weighed around 20 pounds, at the child’s face around 7 p.m. near the corner of Bowery and Stanton Street, officials said.

Charges were pending against the suspect who was taken into custody at the scene.

The girl suffered a small laceration to her face.