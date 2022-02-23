LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man in his 20s was beaten with a metal pipe Wednesday evening, police said.

The victim was standing on the J train platform at the Delancey-Essex Station in Manhattan about 5:46 p.m. when he was attacked, police said. He was taken to a nearby hospital afterward for treatment.

The suspect, a man, was last seen wearing a black shirt, blue hoodie and white sneakers. Police did not say what motivated the assault.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).