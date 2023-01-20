MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — An assailant threw coffee on a man inside a Manhattan bank, leaving the victim with burns to his face, neck, and shoulder, according to authorities.

The assault occurred inside the vestibule of the Chase branch at the corner of West 40th Street and Eighth Avenue around 3:40 a.m. Thursday, police said.

The attacker walked in, splashed coffee on the 42-year-old victim, then fled, officials said.

First responders found the victim with burns to the right side of his face, neck, and shoulder, authorities said. He was brought to an area hospital, where he was listed in what police described as stable condition.

Investigators released a surveillance image of the suspect on Thursday, asking for the public’s help tracking him down. He’s believed to be between 25- and 30-years-old, and about 6-foot-2 with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored knit cap, a black jacket with red stripes and a hood, black pants, and dark-colored sneakers.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).